Meerut: Two PAC Jawans Found Infected With Swine Flu, 14 Others Under Scanner

Amid rising cases of Swine flu virus in the country, two of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawans in Meerut have been found to be infected with swine flu and are admitted to the city's Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College (LLRM) Hospital.

14 more Jawans suspected of infection

The Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Pradeep informed that another 14 jawans are suspected to be infected of the disease and their samples are sent to the laboratory for tests.

"We have four patients affected from this disease out of which two are PAC jawans and two are civilians. Another 14 PAC jawans are suspected to be infected with swine flu and their samples have been sent for the test. As soon as we get the report, we will start the treatment," Dr Pradeep said on Saturday.

AIIMS Director outlines precautions for swine flu

A week ago, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep gave details about some precautions to restrict the swine flu disease. Clearing out the tensions befalling around swine flu, Dr Guleria emphasised that the disease should be handled the way the viral fever is taken care of.

In a bid to combat the disease, Dr Guleria suggested covering mouth while coughing, frequent hand washing, avoid going to crowded places to keep H1N1 under check. He also advised maintaining distance with near and dear ones if one has a fever, especially with elders and young kids or with someone who is already having infections, respiratory issues, diabetes, heart issues.

About Swine Flu

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touched an infected or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air. The symptoms of swine flu are similar to the symptoms of regular human flu and include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.

(With inputs from ANI)