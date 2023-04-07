Two People Arrested For Siphoning Off Money Through Stolen ATM's In Maharastra

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing ATM cards and siphoning off money from people's banks accounts in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The police on Tuesday arrested the accused and seized Rs 1.5 lakh from them, an official said.

The police had received several complaints about ATM cards being stolen from customers and money being siphoned off from their accounts, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said A man has been cheated of Rs 44,000 at an ATM in Nallasopara last month, and while probing the case, the police zeroed in on the two accused, he said.

With the arrests, the police have detected six cases registered in Pelhar, Tulinj, Shanti Nagar, and Lalpur of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.