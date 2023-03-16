Two Persons Held With Heroin In Mizoram; Myanmar National Included

Two persons, one of them a Myanmar national, were held with heroin in Mizoram, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 69.9 gram of heroin from the possession of a 32-year-old Myanmar national in Serchhip town on Wednesday, they said.

In another operation on Tuesday, 123 gram of heroin was seized near the Myanmar border in east Mizoram's Champhai district, they said.

A 24-year-old man from Champhai town was arrested, they added.

The two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), officials said, refusing to disclose the value of the seized drugs to avoid encouraging smuggling.