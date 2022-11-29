Last Updated:

Two Sentenced To Death By Odisha Court For Raping, Killing 8-year-old Girl

Two persons were sentenced to death by a fast-track court in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday for raping and killing an eight-year-old girl.

Two persons were sentenced to death by a fast-track court in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday for raping and killing an eight-year-old girl.

The incident happened in 2014 in Tirtol police station area.

The girl was returning home from a shop after buying chocolates when allegedly four people took her to a secluded spot, and took turns in raping her. They killed her after that, according to the prosecution.

The POCSO court acquitted two other people for lack of evidence against them.

Sheikh Asif and Sheikh Alik were sentenced to death by the court after being convicted of gang rape and murder, among other charges.

The court gave the verdict after examining the statements of 27 witnesses. 

