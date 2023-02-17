Two Skeletons Found In A Charred Car In Haryana Traced To Murder FIR In Rajasthan

In a shocking incident, two skeletons were found in a charred bolero in Haryana this morning, it is expected either both died because the car caught fire or they were burnt alive, the police said.

A missing complaint of both was filed in Bharatpur, Rajasthan and it was told to the police they were in a Bolero car and were kidnapped. The same Bolero car was found gutted in a fire in Haryana’s Bhiwani and two bodies were also found in the car. Special teams have been formed to nab those named in the FIR by the victim’s family.

Notably, a case under relevant sections, including 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Gopal Garh police station in Rajasthan, police said.

Two skeletons found in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani

The Loharu police stated both individuals might have been killed or they died because of the fire in the vehicle, “Two skeletons were found in a charred bolero in Loharu, Bhiwani district, today at 8am. FSL & other teams reached the spot. There are chances that both victims died either due to a fire that broke out in the vehicle or were burnt to death. Probe underway,” said Jagat Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loharu (Bhiwani).

The deceased were identified as Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village of Pahari tehsil in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, said Jagat Singh.

Family members identify the vehicle

A missing report of two men was filed in Gopalgarh PS, Bharatpur. “Their mobile phones were switched off. We started looking for them & were told that they were in a bolero car and were violently assaulted & kidnapped.

The same bolero car was found in burnt condition in Loharu, Bhiwani district in Haryana. Two burnt bodies were also found. Their identification would be done only after DNA analysis,” informed Gaurav Srivastava, IG, Bharatpur Range.

The family members of the deceased were called and they identified the vehicle, they said, adding the bodies were handed over to them after legal formalities.

The police have constituted special teams to apprehend those named in FIR filed by the victim's family. “Those kidnapped were Junaid & Nasir. Junaid has five cases pertaining to cow smuggling against him, said Srivastava.