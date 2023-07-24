Two-storey Building Collapses In Gujarat’s Junagadh, Several Feared Trapped

In a series of infrastructural damage reports coming from across Gujarat, yet another two-storeyed building collapsed on Monday (July 24). Several are feared trapped. The authorities and several first responding civilian volunteers were pressed into service.

However, authorities have said there may be four more people who might be trapped in the debris of the dilapidated building which was a part of the tenement houses, where now these four people are feared to be trapped.

"This, of course, is primary information. We are carrying out the debris clearing too. Most of the people have been evacuated and we're out of harm's way," an NDRF official said.

In the video, Bulldozers were seen engaged to remove the debris and ambulances were kept on standby at the site.

Incessant rains in Gujarat

Gujarat has been experiencing severe rains for the past few days, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has further predicted that the region will experience heavy rain. During the next five days, isolated locations in the Gujarat districts of Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, and Navsari, as well as in the Saurashtra-Kutch districts of Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Kutch, and Diu, are very likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall.

While the incessant rains seems to be weakening over the state of Gujarat , the aftermath of the flood situation in specific districts like Junagadh Gir Somnath are visible.