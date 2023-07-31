Two teenage sisters gang-raped in Rajasthan's Alwar, both pregnant

Two teenage sisters were allegedly raped by two co-workers of their father at a brick kiln in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Monday.

Both the girls are pregnant, they said.

The girls' father on Friday lodged a complaint in this regard at NEB police station. In the complaint, he alleged that his daughters, aged 15 and 13, were raped by Sappi and Subhan.

The matter came to light when the elder girl complained of abdominal pain and other health problems. Her parents took her to a doctor, who informed them that she was seven-and-a-half months pregnant, the police said.

"When her parents questioned her, the girl told them that Sappi and Subhan had raped her. She disclosed that they had raped her younger sister as well," the police added.

The victim alleged that the accused had threatened to kill them if they told anyone about the incident.

Superintendent of Police (Alwar) Anand Sharma said an FIR was registered at NEB police station on Friday and the girls' medical examination conducted. The medical test confirmed that both girls are pregnant.

The younger victim is two-and-a-half months pregnant, the police said.

NEB SHO Anil Jain said the matter is being investigated. No arrests have been made in this regard yet.

The family lives near the brick kiln where the victims' father works, he said.

In another case, a minor girl was raped by two men in the district's Bansur area.

Sharma said an FIR was registered in this regard on Friday. The victim alleged that she was abducted by the two accused when she was going to school and raped. The accused also shot a video of the incident and threatened to circulate it on social media if she told anyone about it.

The alleged incident occurred on July 27.