Two Terrorists Neutralised Along LoC In North Kashmir’s Kupwara

Why you're reading this: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district as cops foiled an infiltration bid on Tuesday. Troops deployed in an anti-infiltration grid detected movement of the terrorists across the LoC while they were approaching the LoC fence. On being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense firefight ensued between the terrorists and alert troops, resulting in successful elimination of two terrorists,” said an Army Officer who did not wish to be named.

3 things you need to know:

Two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter with security forces along the LoC.

The incident occured in the Machil sector of north Kashmir's frontier Kupwara district.

Troops were deployed after an anti-infiltration grid detected movement of terrorists across LoC.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said, “Input about the terrorists movement was generated by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and which later was shared with the Indian Army. It was a successful joint operation. Dead bodies along with arms and ammunition too have been recovered from the spot.

When asked, how he sees about the continuous attempts being made by Pakistan sponsored terrorists along LoC, ADGP (Kashmir) Kumar said, “Continued infiltration bids along the LoC are an uncanny reminder of Pakistan's efforts to orchestrate terrorism in (the) Kashmir Valley and disrupt peace and harmony, while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding, however we will neutralise every threat that will try to disrupt peace on ground.”

Pertinently, in May this year, an infiltration bid was foiled and two terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.