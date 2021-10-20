Two Terrorists Responsible For Targeted Killing In Pulwama Eliminated In Shopian Encounter

Continuing on the crackdown on terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, a joint team of police and security forces have now neutralised two terrorists in an encounter in the Shopian district. The security forces had earlier launched a search-and-cordon operation in Shopian, after receiving intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the region. Three army jawans have been reported injured from the encounter.

The security forces, who jointly held the search operation, have now killed two terrorists in the region. One of the two terrorists killed has been identified as Adil Ah Wani, responsible for the killing of Sagir Ahmad, a carpenter at Pulwama. The encounter began as the terrorists opened fire on the joint team of police and security forces, who hit back with gunfire.

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar has confirmed that Adil Ah Wani, who has been an active terrorist since 2020, has now been killed. He further informed that a total of 15 terrorists have been neutralised in 2 weeks. The killing solves yet another case of targeted killing that took place in J&K in the recent past. The army officials injured in the encounter are now being treated. The NIA has now announced further an investigation into the targeted killings in the region.

J&K: Earlier encounter in Shopian

Earlier last week, the security forces neutralised a total of five terrorists in a day. Two were killed in an encounter that broke in the Shopian district. The encounter went on for nearly two hours in the Feeripora area of the South district after which the security forces recovered the body of slain terrorists along with arms and ammunition. Earlier last week, three terrorists including one responsible for the killing of civilians in Kashmir were neutralised by Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces.

On October 11 night, an encounter broke out in Shopian killing three terrorists from The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Out of which one was identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal, who was responsible for the death of Bihar-based local vendor Virendra Paswan in Srinagar last week. Four encounters had taken place on Monday itself including one in Anantnag, Bandipora, Poonch and Shopian district. The third encounter proved to be most tragic as the Indian Army lost five bravehearts while in a clash with the terrorists.

