Two Traffic Policemen Suspended In J-K’s Ramban For Taking Money From Driver

Two traffic policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were placed under suspension for “unprofessional conduct” in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The action against ASI Bini Kumar and selection grade constable Mohammed Latief was taken after they were caught purportedly taking money from a driver on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Trishol Morh, the police said.

A video is doing rounds on various social media platforms wherein a traffic police personnel deployed at Ramban Bazar to Trishol Morh is allegedly seen indulging in an “unprofessional conduct” by accepting money from a driver, they said.

Taking a serious view of the incident, the two policemen were placed under suspension with immediate effect, police said, adding a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.