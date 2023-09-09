Two Trucks Collide In Jharkhand's Ramgarh, Drivers Injured

Two trucks collided in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday morning, in which the drivers of both vehicles were injured, police said. The incident happened in Chitarpur in Rajrappa police station area, they said. The injured drivers were admitted to a nearby hospital, they added.

On Friday, two persons were killed and four others injured after a speeding truck hit the ambulance in which they were travelling, in Koria valley in Kuju police station area, police said. Among the deceased was the patient, who was on oxygen, and the driver of the ambulance, they said.

"The patient, Jirwa Devi, died after the oxygen support got dislodged because of the accident. The driver died due to multiple injuries sustained in the accident," a police officer said. The woman, a resident of Hazaribagh, had consumed poison and was being taken to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment when the accident happened.