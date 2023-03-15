Real Estate Developer Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Navi Mumbai; Probe Launched

In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead in broad daylight in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. The victim was identified as a real estate developer.

The unidentified assailants fired a couple of shots at the owner of the real estate group Emperia Saujibhai Patel while he was driving his white car in the city's Nerul area. Patel was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police officers visited the crime spot and started a probe.

The Emperia group has its head office in Belapur and is executing several real estate projects in Nerul MIDC, Panvel and Rasayani.

A search operation has been launched to nab the killers. Police have initiated the process to register a case of murder and also invoke the Arms Act.