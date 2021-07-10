Two Unidentified Terrorists Neutralized During Encounter In J&K's Anantnag; Ops Underway

Update

A fourth terrorist was reportedly caught alive while three terrorists were killed in the encounter at Anantnag on Saturday, as per reports. IGP Vijay Kumar informed that the three terrorists who were killed belonged to the LeT outfit.

Two unidentified terrorists were gunned down in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Kawarigam village in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

A joint team of Police, Army’s 19 RR, and CRPF had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area. As the team of security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight, two unidentified terrorists have been killed while the operation is still underway in the area, officials added.

J&K forces eliminate terrorists

In a similar incident of the encounter between security forces and militants, two Pakistani terrorists were killed while two Army jawans lost their lives in an encounter that broke out in the Dadal area of Sundarbans Sector along the Line of Control on Friday.

Based on information regarding infiltration and movement of terrorists in the area, Army had launched extensive search operations with effect from June 29. On July 8, a search and destroy patrol spotted the terrorists in the Dadal forest area, and challenged them. The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades leading to a fierce encounter in which two terrorists from Pakistan were killed.

In another operation, one terrorist got killed while trying to enter the Indian Territory in Naoshera Sector along the Line of Control on July 07. He was part of a group that was tasked to carry out a major terror strike on the death anniversary of Hizbul Commander Burhan Wani but was averted timely.

Earlier on Wednesday, forces eliminated one of the top and oldest commanders of the Hizbul Mujahideen. According to reports, the encounter had taken place in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara which led to forces to eliminate, Mehrazuddin Halwai, who was the oldest and top commander of the terrorist group.