Republic TV on Monday accessed an exclusive tell-all video of stone-pelting at Jahangirpuri, exposing the truth regarding the violence that gripped Northwest Delhi on Hanuman Jayanti. In a sensational Republic S.I.T expose, two angles of a chariot with a Tricolour flag atop were captured coming under the attack of the stone-pelters.

In one angle of the visuals, a huge mob can be seen charging at the Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri, immediately pelting stones as the procession reaches a crossroad. The yatris, carrying the statue of Lord Hanuman with a Tiranga flag atop can be heard protesting against the stone pelting saying 'chacha this is wrong.' Yet, a barrage of bricks and stones can be seen flying across the air as the procession attempts to cross the road.

In the other angle captured from a terrace, the Tiranga chariot can be seen making its way between the C and D blocks before coming under the horrific attack. A mob can be seen running towards the Shobha Yatra to pelt the stones as it reaches the fork point.

How did Jahangirpuri violence unfold

Eight police personnel and one civilian were injured after stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana detailed the sequence of events pertaining to the Jahangirpuri violence sharing that 14 teams of police are investigating the case from different angles.

"We have arrested 23 persons so far after registering an offence. Out of these 23, 8 accused have a previous involvement. The analysis of CCTV footage and the other available digital evidence is going on. On the basis of that, some more people have been identified who will be subjected to custodial interrogation. 3 firearms and 5 swords were seized. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch," he said. Asthana also made it clear that every angle including the possibility of an accused in the 2020 riot being involved in the violence will be probed.

Meanwhile, the Rohini court sent the two prime accused, Ansar and Aslam to police custody for two days in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case on Monday. The remaining 12 have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Absconding shooter Sonu has also been nabbed.