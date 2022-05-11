'Two Views On Marital Rape, Delhi HC's Split Order Saved Society': Counsel Sai Deepak

After the two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court announced a split verdict in a marital rape case, the counsel favouring Exception 2 of IPC Section 375, Sai Deepak spoke to the media on Wednesday. During the conversation, Deepak highlighted how the split verdict saved society, opining that if the issue of marital rape was criminalised, it would have paved the way for the criminalization of other issues as well and would have set a wrong precedent.

Outlining that there are two contradictory points of view on marital rape, Deepak said that the best way out was to go to the apex court. "It was our view earlier too that the case should be dealt with by the Supreme Court," the counsel further said, adding that the case should be dealt with, with absolute sensitivity as the rights of both the genders were at stake.

HC bench split on verdict in marital rape

Earlier in the day, the two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court comprising Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari Shankar was dealing with a batch of petitions seeking to strike down Exception 2 granted to husbands under the Indian rape law. Exception 2 underlines that sexual intercourse by a man with his wife is not rape unless she is below 15 years of age. The pleas filed by the NGOs All India Democratic Women's Association and RIT Foundation had challenged the exception to IPC Section 375 (rape).

After taking into account the submissions of the parties, the two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court pronounced a split verdict. While Justice Rajiv Shakdher held exception 2 to Section 375 IPC , which exempts the husband from the offence of rape for forcible sex with the wife, as unconstitutional. Justice Hari Shankar disagreed, holding that Exception 2 to IPC Section 375 (rape) doesn't violate the Constitution as it's based on 'intelligible differentia'.

Owing to a split verdict, the HC bench held that the issue is a substantial question of law. "We grant leave to appeal," the bench said, paving way for the matter to be heard before a larger bench, or be moved to the Supreme Court.