Two-week Lockdown Likely In Maharashtra; CM Uddhav To Take Final Decision At Meeting Today

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is likely to take a final call on imposing a statewide lockdown after holding a key meeting of the Covid-19 task force on Sunday

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to take a final call on imposing a statewide lockdown after holding a key meeting of the Covid-19 task force on Sunday. He held an all-party meeting on Saturday where the matter was discussed with Opposition leaders at length.

Thackeray said he has spoken to many people from various sectors and also private hospitals over the last few days, and all are ready to support the government in imposing a complete lockdown to control the COVID-19 menace. He is also slated to hold a meeting of key ministers to discuss the modalities today.

While the duration of the lockdown has not been formally announced, it is expected to last for two weeks to break the chain of infection. Maharashtra government has already imposed a strict weekend lockdown from Friday night till 7 am on Monday. But the proposed lockdown is likely to be stricter, where public transport and private vehicles will be allowed only for essential purposes.

The government will begin preparations of the guidelines for the lockdown from Sunday. Discussions on providing help and relief packages to the vulnerable groups may be held before announcing the SOPs. These packages would include the distribution of food grain, financial assistance to construction workers and labourers among others.

Centre to send 1121 ventilators to Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 55,411 fresh Covid-19 cases and 309 fatalities, taking the tally to 33,43,951 and the toll to 57,638, the state health department said. In view of a surge in cases, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar assured the Maharashtra government that the Centre will send 1121 ventilators to Maharashtra in the coming 3-4 days.

After holding a review meeting with state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday, Javadekar said, "The major concern in Pune was about ventilators. So, I spoke to officials and concerned ministers of related departments. In next 3 to 4 days about 1121 ventilators will arrive in Maharashtra from the Centre of which 700 will come from Gujarat and 421 will come from Andhra Pradesh."

The Minister also assured funding from the Centre for health staff recruitment under the National Health Mission. He said the Central government will further help by providing oxygen supply from industries and places where oxygen is manufactured.

