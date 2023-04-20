Two White Tiger Cubs Are Released Into The Enclosure At Delhi Zoo By Union Minister Bhupender Yadav For Public Watching

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Thursday released two white tiger cubs into the tiger enclosure arena of the National Zoological Park here.

Yadav has named the female cub 'Avani', meaning earth and the male cub 'Vyom', which means universe, the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

The cubs were born to tigress Sita on August 24, 2022, the ministry added.

Until now, these were kept in a shelter during the night and in a side kraal with their mother during the day.

"Flagged off the release of 8-month-old Avni and Vyom into their enclosure in the presence of school children and zoo staff. Visitors to the zoo will now be able to see and say hello to Avni and Vyom," Yadav tweeted.

The Union minister also interacted with school children to promote Mission LIFE and shared the importance of sustainable living and natural resource conservation, the ministry said.

"A group of about 100 students and staff from various schools of New Delhi attended the programme and showed enthusiasm to promote wildlife conservation. After the release of white tiger cubs, a zoo walk was conducted for the school students," the statement added.