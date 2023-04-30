Two Women Among Three Maoists Held In Chhattisgarh

Three Maoists, including two women, who were allegedly involved in offences like triggering improvised explosive device (IED) blasts, were arrested in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made during an operation conducted by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the district police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), they said.

While conducting the operation in Tekanar area, this joint team arrested the three Maoists, identified as Ranu Usendi (30), Lachhanti Poyam (30) and Asmati Kuhrami (25), all residents of Dhanora in Narayanpur, the police said.

These Maoists were involved in planting an IED on January 30 this year in the jungles of Tekanar. They had also triggered an IED blast in the jungles of Hikapulla and damaged the road connecting Orcha to Dhanora on Wednesday (April 26), the police said, adding that cases were registered against them in this connection at Dhanora police station.

The trio was presented in a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody, police said.