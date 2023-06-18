Two Women Shot At In Delhi's RK Puram Die Later, Three Suspects Arrested

In a shocking incident, two women were shot at RK Puram's Ambedkar Basti in the national capital. The victims, identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), were critically injured in the attack, and were later succumbed to their injuries. The local police received a distress call around 4:00 am, prompting them to swiftly respond to the scene. The police are currently investigating the motive behind the shooting.

According to initial reports, the incident appears to be related to a financial settlement dispute. The assailants had specifically targeted the victims' brother, who is believed to be involved in a money-related matter. The family of the victims has accused a prominent figure allegedly known for his involvement in gambling and betting in the nearby KD Colony, of orchestrating the attack. However, the police are yet to take action against this individual.

Three suspects, Deva, Arjun and Michael have been apprehended by the Delhi Police. Deva, who is alleged to have summoned the assailants from KD Colony, has been taken into custody for questioning.

Father of victims speaks to Republic

Bhure, the father of the two women who were shot in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti, has made shocking claims in an exclusive conversation with the Republic. He alleged that a group of at least 35 assailants arrived in the morning and forcefully entered their home. The situation escalated when his daughter intervened to protect her brother, leading to the assailants shooting his daughters.

The women were rushed to SJ Hospital for treatment, but they succumbed to their injuries.

(With inputs from Ayush Raghuvanshi)