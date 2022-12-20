Two Workers Die In Ludhiana Steel Factory Boiler Blast

Two workers died in a boiler blast in a steel factory in Ludhiana district's Doraha city, police said on Tuesday.

The injured workers were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed, said police.

Four other workers also sustained injuries in the blast that took place in the factor on Rampur road. An investigation into the reasons for the blast is underway, police said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)