Two-year-old Elephant Killed By Tigers At Bandhavgarh Reserve

A two-year-old elephant was killed by a streak of tigers at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, and it is a first such killing at the facility, an official said on Tuesday.

A patrolling team spotted the carcass of an elephant in Panpatha range of the reserve on Monday, BTR's field director Rajeev Mishra said.

On inspecting the area, it was found that the tigers had eaten the rear body part of the elephant, he said.

Pug marks of the tigers were found in the area, as they also dragged the carcass to a distance, the official said, adding that it is the first such killing of an elephant by tigers in the reserve.

The patrolling team also spotted a big cat in the area, he said.

Body parts of the elephant such as tusks and nails were intact, the official said.