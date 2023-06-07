Two-year-old Falls Into Borewell In MP's Sehore; Rescue Ops Underway

A two-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, on Tuesday, June 6, fell into a deep borewell in a field. The police force, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have started the rescue operation. The girl is currently stuck at a depth of about 25 to 30 feet, said the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), adding that 22 feet has already been dug out. Oxygen is reportedly being supplied to the girl.

According to the officials, the girl identified as Shrishti Kushwaha reached near the bore in the Mungavali village at around 2 pm under Mandi police station limits while playing and fell into it.

"A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Shrishti Kushwaha has fallen into a borewell. As soon as we received information about the matter, we reached the spot with the adequate police force, SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team and started the rescue operation,” said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Taking cognizance of the matter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Sehore district native Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave the order to make sure that the girl is taken out safely.

“Sad information was received about the innocent daughter falling into the borewell in village Mungavali of Sehore, the SDRF team immediately reached the spot and started the process of evacuating the daughter from the borewell. I have instructed the local administration to take necessary steps. I am also in constant touch with the administration. The rescue team is trying to save the baby girl safely. I pray for the well being of the daughter,” tweeted CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

(This is a developing story, further information is awaited)