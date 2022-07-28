'Type-rated Certifying Staff Deployed At All Stations', Says DGCA After Action On SpiceJet

After the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered Spicejet to operate just 50% of its approved flights for the next eight weeks, the aviation regulator on Thursday said that all stations are now being manned by type-rated certifying staff who have been deployed either as “temporary posting” or “on flight duty”.

"Based on reports of increased engg-related occurrences in scheduled airlines in recent times, DGCA conducted several audit/spot checks which indicated improper identification of the cause of a reported defect, increasing trend of MEL releases & insufficient certifying staff. To address shortfalls, a series of meetings were held with the airlines wherein it was directed that airlines shall make available required type-rated certifying staff at all stations for ensuring that defects are properly rectified before the aircraft is released for operations," said the DGCA in an official statement.

The aviation regulator added, "All airlines have informed that all stations have now been manned by type-rated certifying staff by sending them on either ‘temporary posting’ or ‘on flight duty’."

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% approved flights for 8 weeks

On Wednesday, July 27, the DGCA acted against SpiceJet, ordering the Indian budget airline to operate just 50 per cent of approved flights for the next 8 weeks. Before passing the order, the statutory body of the Government of India had reviewed incidents on aircraft operated by the company from April 1 to July. Through the review, it had come to light that on multiple occasions, the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins. It had also come to light that there is poor, internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions, which have resulted in the degradation of the safety margins.

The interim order read, "Financial assessments carried out by DGCA in September 2021, have revealed that M/s SpiceJet is operating on cash carry and suppliers/approved vendors are not being paid on regular basis leading to the shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs."