Tyres Need To Meet Standards For Rolling Resistance, Wet Grip, Rolling Sound Emissions From October

From October, new tyres meant for passenger cars, trucks and buses will have to meet the defined standards for rolling resistance, wet grip and rolling sound emissions, according to an official statement.

Rolling resistance of a tyre has an impact on vehicle's fuel efficiency, wet grip capability influences braking performance of tyres under wet conditions and boost vehicular safety, while the rolling sound emission relates to the sound emitted from the contact between tyres in motion and the road surface.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification ... It mandates requirements of rolling resistance, wet grip and rolling sound emissions for tyres falling under classes C1 (passenger cars), C2 (light truck) and C3 (truck and bus), as defined in the Automotive Industry Standard 142:2019," it said.

As per the MoRTH notification, all existing tyre design will have to comply with wet grip and rolling resistance standards from next April and less rolling noise standard from next June.

According to the statement, the said tyres shall meet the wet grip requirements and stage 2 limits of rolling resistance and rolling sound emissions as specified in this AIS (Automotive Industry Standard).

With this regulation, India will be aligned with UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe) regulations, it added.

Image: Representative/Unsplash

