UAE-based Business Tycoon MA Yusuff Ali's Helicopter Crash-lands In Kerala

A day after being honoured with Abu Dhabi's highest civilian award, Billionaire Businessman and chairman of LuLu Group MA Yusuff Ali's helicopter crash-landed in the suburbs of Ernakulam at a marshy land on Sunday morning. The private helicopter carrying Yusuff Ali, his wife and five others. All passengers including Ali and his four family members have been safely evacuated and are currently under medical observation at Lake Shore Hospital in Kochi.

"All of them are safe. They are currently under observation," a top official of the Lake Shore Hospital told PTI.

Yusuff Ali gets top civilian award In Abu Dhabi

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured Yusuff Ali and 11 other individuals with Abu Dhabi's top civilian award for their noble and charitable contributions to the community on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohamed said, "The UAE's values continue to reflect the deeply-held faith of our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in the kindness, humanity, and generosity of people. And today, we celebrate 12 extraordinary individuals who chose to practice these values every day through their noble and charitable work, making our country and communities stronger."

The prestigious award was given to Yusuff Ali, who was born in Kerala, for his outstanding contribution to Abu Dhabi's business, industry, and support to various philanthropic initiatives, the LuLu Group said in a statement.

"A very proud and emotional moment in my life. I am really overwhelmed and humbled to receive such a great honour from Abu Dhabi where I have been living for the past 47 years," Yusuff Ali had said after receiving the honour.

Yusuff had added, "Whatever I am today is because of the support and prayers of the rulers of the great country and the expatriate community that includes my fellow Indian brothers and sisters and I dedicate this honour to them."

(With Agency Inputs)