UAE Min Praises EAM Jaishankar For India's Global Positioning; 'I'm Very Impressed'

During a conference at a Delhi-based think tank, the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Omar Sultan Al Olama, on Wednesday praised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the positioning of India's foreign policy on the global front at a time of geopolitical conflicts. The meeting was held in New Delhi, where issues like technology, security, and society were discussed.

As per reports, the UAE minister also suggested that both countries can work together to expand their global trade and investment footprint. In the question and answer session, when Olama was asked how he deals with geopolitical issues, he reportedly said that the world was unipolar, bipolar or tripolar, where you had to choose sides, adding that he was very impressed by India's Foreign Affairs Minister. He also said that he watches Jaishankar's speeches, adding that UAE and India are countries that don't need to choose sides.

"Historically, the world was unipolar, bipolar or tripolar, where you had to choose sides. I am very impressed by your minister of foreign affairs --- I see some of his speeches. One thing is very clear for both UAE and India is that we don't need to choose sides," Omar Sultan Al Olama said.

'Geopolitics determined by best interest of certain parties'

"At the end, geopolitics is determined by best interest of certain parties. ...The model that existed historically is unfortunately no longer here. Today a country needs to think about its best interests," he added. Olama said if UAE works with India, it doesn't mean it cannot work with the United States. "The three of us can work together. I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA) Group is a great example."

CyFy 2022 is three-day conference organised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in the national capital to discuss technology, security and society commenced on Wednesday. Over the next three days, over 28-panel discussions, including 150 speakers and Q&A sessions from 37 countries will be held during the conference called CyFy 2022.

(With Agency Inputs)