UAPA Charges To Be Invoked Against Persons Responsible For R-Day Violence: Centre Tells HC

For the second day in a row, the Delhi High Court bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel took up for hearing a PIL seeking initiation of an inquiry into the violence that broke out in various parts of New Delhi on January 26 during the tractor rally by protesting farmers from neighbouring States.

READ | PIL In Delhi HC For E-commerce Sites To Display MRPs & Seller Details Lands Centre Notice

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs before the Delhi High Court, told the bench that as of today, 43 FIRs had been registered in the matter, of which 13 have been transferred to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. Mehta further stated that the investigation against various persons was underway and that provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) had been invoked in multiple cases including the ones involving banned organisations like Sikhs For Justice.

READ | Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Facebook For Revealing Identity Of Hathras Rape Victim

The Solicitor General assured the Delhi High Court that the matter was being considered as the top priority and that thorough investigation was underway to book the culprits.

The bench went on to dismiss the petition after questioning the stand of the petitioner who had filed the plea merely two days after the incident. “Do you expect the investigation to be complete in two days?” Chief Justice Patel asked the counsel, before allowing him to withdraw the petition. The same bench had yesterday dismissed another PIL related to the Republic Day violence, terming it as a “publicity interest petition”.

READ | Future Retail Moves HC Against Order To Maintain Status Quo On Deal With Reliance

The Supreme Court yesterday refused to interfere in the issue as well stating that they were sure that the Centre was inquiring into the matter and taking appropriate action. “We read a statement by the Prime Minister himself stating that law will take its own course” Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde stated.

READ | Strictly Implement Regulations To Curb Unsolicited Commercial Calls, HC Tells TRAI