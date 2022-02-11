UAPA Tribunal Pulls Up Zakir Naik, Asks To Appear In Person At Hearing For Authentication

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik ran into more trouble on Friday after the Centre’s UAPA Tribunal asked him to appear physically for the authentication of his credentials for Vakalatnama. The order from the tribunal came after the televangelist showed an inability to travel to Indian Embassy in Malaysia for the same. Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) had earlier filed a detailed affidavit before Centre's UAPA tribunal against the ban imposed over it.

Zakir Naik showed an inability to go to the Indian Embassy in Malaysia for authentication of his credentials for Vakalatnama. Following this, the UAPA Tribunal has asked the controversial preacher to be present at the next hearing physically. "He's bound to file it in proper format with proper authentication or he may remain physically present on next date of hearing," the tribunal noted.

IRF files affidavit in UAPA tribunal

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, Zakir Naik's IRF filed a detailed affidavit before Centre's UAPA tribunal after it was slapped with an additional 5-year ban. In the affidavit accessed by Republic TV, IRF argued that there were no grounds for the imposition of a ban. IRF also informed the tribunal that it had 'not done anything to hamper the integrity of India'.

IRF further mentioned that the Foundation has not done anything to lessen or adversely affect the integrity or the unity of India nor has it by any conduct or conducted activities have resulted in the creation of disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups. IRF has also claimed that 'there is not an iota of evidence to show that the Foundation has ever indulged in any unlawful activity in the past. Terming itself a 'charitable public trust', IRF said it promotes activities for charitable, educational, moral and socio-economic development, besides establishing schools, orphanages, research and educational institutions, hospitals, etc.

Zakir Naik & Centre

Zakir Naik, a 55-year-old radical television preacher, speaks on Islam and often promotes ill-will against India. He reportedly left India in 2016 and subsequently moved to Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency. While India has sought his deportation, the Malaysian govt has refused to comply.

The Enforcement Directorate has said that Zakir Naik received crores of funds in his and his trusts’ bank accounts from unidentified "well-wishers" over the years for his speeches that spread "hatred and incited Muslim youth" to take up terrorism. But Naik has stated that he is willing to return to India if the Supreme Court gives him in writing that he would not be jailed unless convicted. Naik has also claimed that out of desperation, Indian agencies have shifted their focus from terror to money laundering, to make any charge stick. Zakir Naik's links to multiple cases in India have emerged over the years - the UP conversion racket, Delhi riots, RGF trust scam etc.

Image: PTI