Uber's 'Walking Buddy' Option Creates Buzz On Twitter, Company 'steps In'

A tweet showing the option of getting a 'Walking Buddy' from Uber has taken the internet by storm. The screenshot posted by a Twitter user shows the option of UberX for $56.76 and pool available for $33.42 to reach the LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York. The third unusual option, which is 'Walking Buddy' was originally for $20.25, however, after a discount, the buddy can be called for $7.50.

'Walking Buddy', not real

Although the 'Walking Buddy' option is not real, it has still created a buzz on Twitter. The tweet has over 2.59 lakh likes and has been retweeted more than 72,000 times. While several netizens had all sorts of queries regarding the unusual option, there were many others who also wanted to know about the services offered by the Walking Buddy. A Twitter user wrote, “Will the Walking Buddy help me chase someone that steals my suitcase? Can the Walking Buddy fight? Is the Walking Buddy ready to die???”. Another user wrote, “When you don't want to get kidnapped so you hire a complete stranger to get you there safely”.

Me & my walkin buddy bouta be out like this pic.twitter.com/kddbEq6GVq — ¥OUNG REUB (@REUB_BOY) January 14, 2020

What if you guys walk at different speeds? Do you get bigger discount? — big dee (@IAMDeeMoya) January 13, 2020

That's actually not a bad idea. Say you're within walking distance of the store, but it's night and you don't want to go alone. Get you and Uber-brand Walking Buddy and (potentially) decrease your chances of getting mugged and/or killed. https://t.co/QMO38AWbIf — GUN_Vanguard (@GUN_Vanguard) January 14, 2020

why are they holding hands like a couple who's about to uber to the airport together — space cowboy (@arlorich) January 13, 2020

“Your probably wondering how i matched up to be your walking buddy , iv personally hacked into your phone to make sure its only me you match with so here i am “ pic.twitter.com/GYaDwvYxLQ — Crypto Doc 🇬🇭 (@cryptodocc) January 14, 2020

Uber also decided to join the fun by retweeting the now-viral post.

Gotta get those steps in. 👟 https://t.co/vMzBy4X9VP — Uber (@Uber) January 14, 2020

