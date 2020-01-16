The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Uber's 'Walking Buddy' Option Creates Buzz On Twitter, Company 'steps In'

General News

Tweet showing the option of getting a 'Walking Buddy' from Uber has taken the internet by storm, however, the option is not real. Uber joins in the conversation

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Uber

A tweet showing the option of getting a 'Walking Buddy' from Uber has taken the internet by storm. The screenshot posted by a Twitter user shows the option of UberX for $56.76 and pool available for $33.42 to reach the LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York. The third unusual option, which is 'Walking Buddy' was originally for $20.25, however, after a discount, the buddy can be called for $7.50. 

READ: Manali's Igloo Stay Becomes Major Tourist Attraction During Winters

'Walking Buddy', not real

Although the 'Walking Buddy' option is not real, it has still created a buzz on Twitter. The tweet has over 2.59 lakh likes and has been retweeted more than 72,000 times. While several netizens had all sorts of queries regarding the unusual option, there were many others who also wanted to know about the services offered by the Walking Buddy. A Twitter user wrote, “Will the Walking Buddy help me chase someone that steals my suitcase? Can the Walking Buddy fight? Is the Walking Buddy ready to die???”. Another user wrote, “When you don't want to get kidnapped so you hire a complete stranger to get you there safely”. 

READ: Bella Hadid Takes Internet By Storm As She Dons A Burberry Outfit

Uber also decided to join the fun by retweeting the now-viral post. 

READ: Video Of Sphynx Cat Sitting Up Like Human With Large Belly Takes Internet By Storm

READ: Dubai Crown Prince's Perfect Shot Of UAE Rains Takes Internet By Storm

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP BLAMES BJP FOR DELAY IN HANGING
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
JEM TERROR MODULE BUST
OWAISI RETALIATES TO GEN RAWAT
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES