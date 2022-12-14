UCC Debate Back In Kerala Days After State HC Asks Centre To Consider Marriage Code

Days after the Kerala High Court asked the Centre to look into the Uniform Marriage Code implementation in the country, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) debate has broken out in Kerala.

Republic TV exclusively spoke to Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Kerala's apex court suggestion. Kuzhalnadan, in his reply, said, "UCC is a policy matter and the courts should not interfere". Notably, Uniform Marriage Code is a part of the UCC. Another MLA from Indian Union Muslim League, N Shamsudeen said that UCC cannot be ‘accepted’ because it pertains to personal laws and beliefs, which differ from one religion to the other.

Notably, on December 9, Friday Kerala High Court requested the central government to seriously consider having a 'Uniform Marriage Code' in India to promote the "common welfare and the good of spouses in matrimonial disputes".

#BREAKING | UCC debate is back in Kerala as the opposition says it is 'unconstitutional and unacceptable.' Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/siq4TqZlUk — Republic (@republic) December 14, 2022

‘UCC cannot be accepted’

N Shamsudeen, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA said, “UCC cannot be accepted because it is related to personal laws, they are a part of belief, which is different from one individual to another individual,” and also added. “The marriage, divorce, adoption, family property issues, everything is different ( in various religions),” said Shamsudeen with respect to how they are treated in different religions.

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan said, the courts should not comment on UCC referring to the recent Kerala HC judgement asking the Centre to seriously consider framing Uniform Marriage Code in the country, “It’s a policy matter on which the courts should keep away from commenting because that is the complete domain of the legislature,” and further added UCC is a very demanding issue, “There is a section which is demanding for that and equally a section which is opposing it so unless and until there is a consensus, it may not be proper for a country like India. It should be in a democratic process.”

IMAGE: Republic World