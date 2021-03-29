'UCC Implementation Only After Talks With All Communities': Union Minister Rajnath Singh

In the run-up to the Kerala Assembly elections this year, BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in Kerala. However, Rajnath Singh also stated that the UCC will be implemented only after taking all communities into confidence. Singh made the remarks during his campaigning in the state. Maintaining that though the saffron party is firm on its decision, the matter will be taken ahead only after taking all communities into confidence. The BJP in its manifesto has mentioned that it plans to implement UCC.

CJI Draws Attention To Uniform Civil Code

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on Saturday urged intellectuals to observe and take note of Goa, where the UCC is in force. Speaking of his tenure as a Bombay HC judge in Goa, Bobde stated that he had the 'privilege' of administering justice under the Goa Civil Code. The UCC directs the government to formulate and implement personal laws which equally apply to every citizen of the country irrespective of their religion.

"Goa has what the Constitutional framers envisaged for India, a Uniform Civil Code. It applies in marriage and succession governing all Goans irrespective of religious affiliation. I have heard a lot of academic talk about the Uniform Civil Code. I would request all those intellectuals to simply come here and watch the administration of justice to know what it turns out to be." the CJI had said. READ | There should be a public debate on UCC: RSS leader Hosabale

Uniform Civil Code in Supreme Court

The debate pertaining to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code has come up in the Supreme Court on multiple occasions. It all began with the top court's judgment in the high-profile Shah Bano Case back in 1985. In its judgment, the top court had noted that it is 'matter of regret' that Article 44, which directs the implementation of the UCC, remained a 'dead letter'. Following the Shah Bano Case, in 1995, the Supreme Court while pronouncing the judgment in the Sarla Mudgal case had again stated that there was a need for a Uniform Law. The apex court had observed that loopholes will continue to exist until a uniform law was enacted, considering several beliefs and faiths. Moreover, the Supreme Court also urged the then PM to have a fresh look at Article 44.

In 2015, the top court touched upon the controversial subject yet again, asking the Central Government whether it was willing to bring the Uniform Civil Code. Recently in 2019, the top court yet again expressed an urge to bring the UCC. In December last year, the Supreme Court admitted petitions seeking uniform grounds of divorce and uniformity in providing maintenance and alimony. On January 29, the top court also issued notice to the Central government seeking uniform grounds of adoption and guardianship. The last petition to be entertained by the Supreme Court was on March 10 which sought uniform laws in succession and inheritance, adding that they are necessary to secure justice, equality, and dignity of women.