UCC In Uttarakhand: Implementing Committee Head Says 'future Meetings Will Be Important'

In a key development regarding the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, the five-member panel set up by the Uttarakhand government to prepare a draft, held their first meeting on Monday, July 4.

After the conclusion of the meeting, the head of the five-member panel, Retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai spoke to the reporters and said, "It was our 1st meeting and all members were present. Preliminary discussions were held." Desai also spoke about future plans of the committee and said, "The 2nd meeting will be held perhaps after a week. Further meeting will be very important."

The committee was formed on the back of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's statement that Uttarakhand would implement UCC.

CM Dhami said, "Uttarakhand is the land of multiple Gods and Goddesses; the state also heavily contributes in terms of people serving the Armed forces. Thus, there is a need for a common law for the people of Uttarakhand. As soon as the new government was formed, we took a decision that UCC will be implemented in the state. Thereby, Uttarakhand will be the second state to rollout UCC after Goa."

On May 15, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami had stated that the state Cabinet had unanimously agreed to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

The members that make up the committee are - chairman of the committee (Retd) Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Desai, former Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh, former High Court Judge Pramod Kohli, Doon university Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal and social worker Manu Gaur.

Uniform Civil Code in India

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all equally regardless of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation. It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP promised the implementation of UCC in its Lok Sabha election manifesto.

On November 18, 2021, the Allahabad High Court stressed that the Uniform Civil Code is mandatory. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In one of these pleas, one of the parties said that they converted to the religion of his/her partner and thus apprehended a threat to their life, liberty and wellbeing.

While allowing the pleas, Justice Kumar observed that UCC cannot be made "purely voluntary" owing to fear expressed by members of the minority community.

Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, he asked the Centre to constitute a committee for implementing Article 44 of the Constitution. A part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution under Article 44 reads, "The state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India."

(With inputs from ANI)

