'UCC Is Feminist, Doesn't Violate Freedom Of Religion Either': ASG Madhavi Goradia Divan

"The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) seeks to erase disparity," believes Madhavi Goradia Divan, Senior Advocate and Solicitor General of the Supreme Court of India. Speaking at Republic TV's prestigious Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series on September 17, she said that the UCC has different meanings for everyone as some try to use it "to obliterate diversity."

#JethmalaniMemorialLecture | It's important to emphasise there's a fundamental difference between the erasure of diversity and erasure of disparity: Madhavi Goradia Divan at the #RamJethmalani Memorial Lecure https://t.co/nGdfaNm332 pic.twitter.com/BX6UIvv9jH — Republic (@republic) September 17, 2022

"UCC means different things to different people. It evokes such strong reactions. Some people believe it is a licence to obliterate diversity," Divan said during the lecture. "I think I want to say first of all, that I don't subscribe to those views at all. It is important at the very outset to emphasise that there is a fundamental difference between the eraser of diversity on one hand and the eraser of disparity on the other hand. The UCC seeks to erase disparity."

'UCC has a feminist agenda'

The Uniform Civil Code, which seeks to bring equal laws to all citizens of India in the matters of inheritance, decisions in marriage, divorce, and adoption, has a feminist agenda, says Divan. "I would actually say that the UCC has a feminist agenda because, in matters like marriage, divorce, and inheritance, it is women who have had an unfair deal," she said. According to Divan, UCC is the only way through which non-discrimination can be achieved in a secular state.

"It is very important for a state, a secular state in particular to treat all its citizens with an even hand. There can be no discrimination between the communities, and therefore, when reform has to be brought in, there has to be equality and even-handedness, which can only be achieved through a UCC," she opined.

#JethmalaniMemorialLecture | I see complete harmony between freedom of religion and Article 44 (defining a UCC), which is part of the directive principles, non-enforcable: Madhavi Goradia Divan at the #RamJethmalani Memorial Lecture https://t.co/Ht7tUPytct pic.twitter.com/sExhOclSPc — Republic (@republic) September 17, 2022

Moreover, the Senior Advocate also stated that there is complete harmony between the freedom of religion (Articles 25-28) and the UCC (stated in Article 44) despite the latter being a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy which is non-enforceable. Divan also believes that it is never too late to implement the UCC although it has been delayed for decades.

"We have postponed this much much longer, for years. But it is never too late. And all the whataboutery, there's a lot of progress that has been made in the direction of the other Directive Principles as well," she said. "You know there are other communities, in fact, all communities require reforms. Had we had the UCC decades ago, perhaps the stitch in time would have saved nine."

Image: Republic World