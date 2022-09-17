'UCC Of Great Contemporaneous Relevance': VP Dhankhar's Big Remark At Jethmalani Lecture

Opening the 3rd edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series organised by Republic Media Network on Saturday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that discussion on the topic-- ‘Has the need for UCC become imperative today?’-- is the need of the hour.

Hailing the discussion, Chief Guest of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, said, “The subject is touching the heart of millions. The subject- Uniform Civil Code- is an issue that is being debated at the moment. This is a subject of great contemporaneous relevance. All across the political spectrum must ask if we can further delay it. Because of lack of UCC, several matters are coming to light, many are before the court.”

“If we examine the issue in global perspective, we will find in some countries right steps are being taken at the right time for societal harmony. To have sublimity in our working, it is vital for of us to deeply focus on directive principles of state policy,” Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar remembers Ram Jethmalani

Recalling the legendary former Union Minister and jurist, Ram Boolchand Jethmalani at the panel, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “I have known Ram Jethmalani for several decades. We got to know each other when we became members of the Parliament. Being on the side of Jethmalani has always been a big relief in court or otherwise. He has always been at the peak of his profession. He dominated the bar for six decades in criminal jurisprudence.”

Calling the late advocate a 'genius', the Vice President said, “I remember once there was a great argument in the Supreme Court, the trial was unjustifiably delayed and a prayer was being made that this should result in the person concerned being relieved. Jethmalani in one argument dealt with the entire issue. He said that can we have a situation in a society governed by law in criminal jurisprudence that there will be no trial. He was a genius. Jethmalani generated motivation and a seed of aspiration in members of the bar.”

“Ram Jethmalani was a towering giant in political spectrum, in societal spectrum and in legal field. When the tiger was in 90s, I had a chance to face him in court during the water dispute between two states. He always wanted that litigation must not generate adversarial relationships once it comes to an end,” Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar added.

Notably, senior Advocate in the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha MP, Mahesh Jethmalani welcomed Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Chief Guest at the event. He also welcomed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and the 6 other guests to the discussion.

'Has the need for UCC become imperative today?': Theme for Jethmalani Memorial Lecture

The theme for this year's edition is 'Has the need for UCC become imperative today?'. While the Uniform Civil Code finds a mention in Article 44 of the Constitution which reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India", it is not binding being a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy. The implementation of the UCC was one of the key poll promises of the BJP during the Lok Sabha election in 2014 and 2019.