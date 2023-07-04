Uttarakhand CM Dhami Meets PM Modi Amid Reports State UCC Draft To Be Centre's Template

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid reports that the state's UCC draft is likely to be the template for the Central law. The meeting with PM Modi comes just hours after the Uttarakhand Chief Minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) prepared by the state of Uttarakhand may prove to be the template for the Centre's draft, according to sources quoted by news agency ANI. As the debate rages on among different political and social quarters in the country, Dhami met Shah late night on Monday to discuss the UCC. The chairperson of the Uttarakhand UCC drafting committee justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was also present at the meeting, sources said.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami said the full draft will soon be submitted by the UCC drafting committee in the state. "As per the promise made to the state's people, today on June 30, the committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code has completed its work. Soon Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Jai Hind, Jai Uttarakhand!" he tweeted earlier.

'Uttarakhand UCC draft ready': Draft committee chairperson

The idea of the Uniform Civil Code has received 'overwhelming' support said the Uttarakhand UCC Draft committee chairperson Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, she further added that the draft is complete and the recommendations suggested by the committee headed by her will help in strengthening the secular fabric of the society and will empower women.

The chairperson Desai said, "Our emphasis is to ensure gender equality, with keeping women, children and disabled persons in focus. We have tried to bring everyone on an equal footing with the elimination of arbitrariness and discrimination," she told reporters, adding that the committee has studied existing laws in various countries, including Muslim nations.

"We have seen everything, studied personal laws. We have also studied the Law Commission's report. If you read our draft you will feel that the committee has considered everything," she said. The committee has met 63 times and has also tried to understand the 'finer nuances' of the various customary practices followed in various regions of Uttarakhand. The sub-committee interacted with about 20,000 people during the public consultation exercise, the committee received altogether 2.31 lakh written submissions from people," she added.

PM Modi bats for UCC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Madhya Pradesh addressing BJP party workers booth convention had strongly supported the UCC, "Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," said PM Modi while addressing over 10 lakh party workers at Bhopal's Motilal Nehru stadium. Most of the booth workers joined virtually from across the country.

“The Muslim brothers and sisters in India should also understand which political parties are taking advantage and destroying them. These days, people are instigated in the name of Uniform Civil Code (UCC),” PM Modi said, explaining the importance of UCC with an example. “In the same house there is one set of rules for one member and a different set of rules for another member, will the house be able to run in an orderly manner? Then how can the country run on two sets of rules?” he asked.