Udaipur Beheading: Accused Riyaz And Ghouse Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 13

Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who are the accused in the brutal murder of a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, have been sent to judicial custody till July 13 by a district session court.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday killed by two men for allegedly sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The accused had also posted videos online, stating that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe of the Udaipur killing and registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The agency said that the culprits wanted to "strike terror among masses across the country".

"The accused persons had also circulated a video of the criminal act on the social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country," an NIA spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) and 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 and 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 against the accused.

Gehlot meets family of tailor killed in Udaipur, says NIA should file charge sheet soon

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, along with Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and others, met family members and relatives of Kanhaiya Lal.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) should take up this case in a fast track court. The charge sheet should be filed as soon as possible so that punishment can be awarded," Gehlot told reporters after meeting Lal's family members in Udaipur.

The CM said the incident has shaken the country. The leader also praised the police and Special Operations Group (SOG) for doing a good job. He said that SOG will cooperate with the NIA in the probe.