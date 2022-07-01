Udaipur Beheading: Kanhaiya Lal's Former Neighbour Under Lens, Two More Arrested

As the protests flare up over the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, the former neighbour Nazim of the victim is under the lens of investigating agencies, as per sources. Along with the two prime accused, two more co-conspirators have been arrested by Rajasthan Police.

Bhupen Jain, who was present when the police mediated between Kanhaiya and the neighbours who had threatened him, said Kanhaiya had gone to file an FIR but the police mediated the issue.

"The post over Nupur Sharma was accidentally forward by his 8-year-old son. The police called him. Police kept him for two days after which he was released on bail. He started getting threats and then some people advised him to inform the police. He was getting threats from some neighbours. He went to file an FIR but the police said that we will mediate the issue. The mediation session was between Kanhaiya and Nazim," he said.

Nazim's wife said that her husband has no involvement in the brutal murder. "He (Kanhaiya) had written some inappropriate things against which Nazim only filed a complaint. The matter was settled."

The House owner of accused Riaz told Republic TV, "Before here, he (Riaz) was staying in the nearby area. I only had his mobile number and no identification proof was given. I came to know that they did not give rent to the previous house owner where they were staying and Nazim's wife had filed a rape case against the owner. About six months of rent was pending. After knowing this, I told them to go to another place.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed on Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- who posted a grisly video of the crime online. Both the prime accused were arrested in Rajsamand hours later. During the investigation, Pakistan links have also emerged in the case.

Two more alleged co-conspirators Mohsin and Asif were arrested by the police and were produced in a local. The court granted one-day transit remand of the duo. They will now be produced in the designated NIA court in Jaipur on Saturday by the ATS, an advocate appearing in the case said.