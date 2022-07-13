Udaipur Beheading: Police Arrest 2 More Accused For Raising Provocative Slogans

In a major update in the Udaipur beheading case, the police have now arrested two more accused - Ghulam Dastagir and Hafiz Qadri - in connection with slogans calling for violence. On June 20, provocative slogans were raised near the District Collectorate of Udaipur. Police have registered a case under various sections. The investigation is currently underway. With this, a total of nine people have been arrested so far.

The two accused have been booked under Sections 302 and 115 (Murder and Abetment of an offence), and presented in the District Sessions Court Udaipur. In this case, the police are also investigating the organiser and sponsor of the gathering crowd to raise provocative slogans. A case was also registered in Bhupalpura police station regarding the provocative demonstration.

Arrests in Udaipur murder case

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was allegedly killed by two men for sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The accused had also posted videos online, stating that they were avenging an insult to Islam. Nine have been arrested in the said case, including prime accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. Following the incident, massive outrage was witnessed in the city.

Besides the two prime accused, the security agencies nabbed two more, Mohsin and Asif, who are alleged to be a part of the conspiracy to spread terror amongst the public. Two more persons, Mohammed Mohsin and Wasim, were arrested subsequently for allegedly partaking in the criminal conspiracy and helping the two main accused in carrying out a recce of the tailor’s shop. A seventh accused, named Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, was arrested.

The probe agencies claimed they have found several Pakistani numbers on the accused’s WhatsApp accounts and said that one of the accused was a part of some secret groups ostensibly meant for objectionable activities. The NIA had on June 29 re-registered the Udaipur murder case under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after taking it over from the Rajasthan Police.