Udaipur: Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended And Security Stepped Up After Gruesome Murder

After the killing of a shopkeeper in Rajasthan's Udaipur for allegedly sharing a post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the Internet services have been temporarily suspended for the next 24 hours in the district. Security has also been beefed up in Udaipur.

Udaipur Collector Tarachand Meena has issued an order to impose Section 144 and curfew has been imposed in Dhanmandi, Ghantaghar, Hathipol, Ambamata, Surajpol, Bhupalpura and Savina PS areas of Udaipur district. This will be effective until further orders.

Thirty officials of the Rajasthan Police Service and five companies of RAC have been sent to Udaipur. According to ADG Law & Order of Rajasthan, two ADGPs from Jaipur, one more SP and 600 additional police force have been sent to the city.

"A statewide alert has been issued to all SPs & IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. We're assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions," the senior cop added.

Hindu Udaipur Tailor murdered over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

A tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two in Udaipur on June 28 over a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, triggering communal tension in the city. The accused- Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar- have been arrested. Following the incident, protests were also reported in the city.

The men, who allegedly carried out the murder in broad daylight, posted videos on social media admitting to the crime. In a clip, one of the accused admitted to the killing and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to maintain peace and asked them not to circulate the video.

"Both the accused of the murder of a youth in Udaipur have been arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation, in this case, will be done under the Case Officer Scheme and by ensuring a speedy investigation, the criminals will be punished severely in the court. I again appeal to all to maintain peace," he said.

Image: Republic World, ANI