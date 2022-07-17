Last Updated:

Udaipur: Death Threats Made To Businessman, Recce Conducted; 3 Arrested

Udaipur Police arrested 3 people for conducting a recce of a businessman in the city's Sector 11, the locality where murdered tailor Kanhaiya Lal used to live.

Udaipur Police on Sunday arrested three people for conducting a recce of a businessman in the city's Sector 11, the same locality where murdered Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal used to live. The businessman had received beheading threats, sources informed.

The businessman's name was included in the murder list of Kanhaiya Lal's murder accused Riaz Akhtari, also known as Attari, Ghouse Mohammad and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh alias Babla, sources said. Police protection has also been provided to the businessman's family.

The accused wanted to murder the businessman along with the Hindu tailor. However, the plan was foiled as he was out of town. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to interrogate the recently arrested persons.

On June 28, Kanhaiya Lal, 48, was brutally murdered by two men over a post on social media. The two had posted a grisly video of the crime online, saying that they were avenging an insult to Islam. Both of them were nabbed in Rajsamand within hours of committing the crime. Five more arrests were made subsequently.

3 Udaipur murder accused sent to judicial custody till August 1

A designated NIA court on Saturday sent Riaz, Ghouse and Skeikh to judicial custody till August 1. "The court ordered to send them to judicial custody till August 1," special public prosecutor TP Sharma said. They have been shifted to a high-security jail in Ajmer, he informed.

The anti-terror agency has arrested a total of seven people in the shocking murder, four among them -  Asif, Mohsin, Wasim Ali, and Mohammed Mohsin - are already under judicial custody till August 1. The NIA had taken over the case on June 29. 

