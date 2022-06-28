Udaipur Murder: Accused Arrested, Suspected To Have Link With Pakistan-based Terror Outfit

In a key development, both the accused of the gruesome murder of Hindu shopkeeper in Udaipur were arrested on Tuesday. The police caught the duo in the Bhima area of the Rajsamand when they were trying to escape the lake city after allegedly killing the man identified as Kanhaiya Lal over a Facebook post in support of politician Nupur Sharma, who is presently suspended from the BJP over a controversial statement she made.

Udaipur beheading suspects arrested; Pakistan link emerges

The killers posted a video on social media, allegedly boasting about 'teaching a lesson' to Kanhaiya, a tailor by profession, in broad daylight inside his shop on a crowded street in Udaipur, for 'putting up a social media' post. In the said video, the killers also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the 'knife used for the killing will reach him too'.

A Pakistani link has emerged in the killing. Sources say that the killers were associated with a Pakistan-based organization- Dawat-e-Islam. The organization has several Islamic educational institutions around the world. In addition, it offers online courses and runs a television station, 'Madani Channel'.

Confirming the arrest, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, said, "The investigation, in this case, will be done under the Case Officer Scheme and by ensuring speedy investigation, the criminals will be punished severely in the court. I again appeal to all to maintain peace."

उदयपुर में युवक की हत्या के दोनों आरोपियों को राजसमंद से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इस केस में अनुसंधान केस ऑफिसर स्कीम के तहत किया जाएगा एवं त्वरित अनुसंधान सुनिश्चित कर अपराधियों को न्यायालय कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलवाई जाएगी। मैं पुन: सभी से शान्ति बनाए रखने की अपील करता हूं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 28, 2022

Situation tense in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered reactions from all corners. BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, a Member of Parliament from Jaipur Rural, said, "How can someone dare to do such a thing? This is not an incident in isolation, Rajasthan has become like Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. When there is no law and order, people dare to do such things."