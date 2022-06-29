In a shocking revelation, the two accused, who were involved in the brutal murder of a Hindu tailor in Udaipur, were allegedly linked to Pakistan-based extremist outfit Dawat-e-Islami, according to National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources.

Dawat-e-Islami, claims to be a non-profit Islamic organisation, working for the propagation of the Quran and Sunnah worldwide. It was established in 1981 in Pakistan's Karachi. Dawat-e-Islami has direct links with Tehreek-e-Labbaik, an extremist political party in the neighbouring country.

Kanhaiya killers went to Pakistan twice

According to NIA sources, Gaus Mohammed and Riyaz went to Pakistan twice, first in 2013 and again in 2014. They were reportedly accompanied by two more people, sources said. They stayed in the Islamic nation for around 45 days.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was murdered on Tuesday by two men. The killers even posted clips online, asserting that they were avenging an insult to Islam after the victim allegedly shared share a post on social media supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The brutal killing has triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and a curfew has been imposed in seven police station areas of the city. On Wednesday, Lal was cremated in the presence of a large number of people.

NIA registers UAPA case in Udaipur killing, says accused wanted to 'strike terror among masses'

The NIA has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Udaipur murder. The agency said that the accused wanted to "strike terror among the masses across the country".

A spokesperson for the counter-terror task force said that the NIA teams have reached Udaipur and initiated a probe into the incident.

"The accused persons had also circulated a video of the criminal act in the social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country," he said.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the anti-terror UA(P)A. Initially, the case was registered at Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur.

"NIA has re-registered a case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 against accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Telli on 28.6.2022 in Udaipur, Rajasthan," the spokesperson said.