With the situation gradually returning to normal, the Udaipur district administration has decided to relax the curfew for eight hours on Sunday. The decision to relax the curfew was taken after reviewing the situation, official sources said. However, mobile internet services will be remained suspended.

The district administration here on Saturday relaxed for four hours the curfew imposed in seven police station areas in the wake of the killing of a tailor, officials said.

"Curfew in the city was relaxed from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday. Relaxation from 8 am to 6 am will be given on Sunday," Udaipur Collector Tara Chand Meena said.

Two men hacked to death a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, with a cleaver at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area in Udaipur on Tuesday to avenge an "insult to Islam".

Following the incident, a curfew was imposed in areas falling under the limits of seven police stations -- Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura, and Savina.

With the peaceful conduct of Friday's Jagannath Rath Yatra, in which thousands participated, the administration decided to relax the curfew on Saturday, they said. Seven people have been arrested in connection with Lal's murder.

Udaipur beheading case

A tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two in Udaipur on June 28 over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, triggering communal tension in the city. The accused- Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar- have been arrested. Following the incident, massive outrage was witnessed in the city.

The men, who allegedly carried out the murder in broad daylight, posted videos on social media admitting to the crime. Even prior to the daylight murder, the accused had issued an open threat to the tailor nearly 12 days ago, complaints about which were allegedly made to the police by the deceased. Yet no action was taken.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder. Following the shocking incident, the Rajasthan government has imposed section 144 of CrPC in all districts for the next month.

It is pertinent to mention that after the gruesome incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation. The MHA stated that the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated. As per sources, a Pakistani link has emerged in connection with the case, the accused were influenced by a Pakistan-based organization-- Dawat-i-Islami.