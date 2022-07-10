Udaipur Murder: NIA Arrests 7th Accused In Kanhaiya Lal's Killing As Probe Continues

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested a seventh person in connection with the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in Rajasthan, the agency informed in a statement on Sunday.

Farhad Mohammad alias Babla, 31, was a close criminal associate of one of the main accused Riyaz Attari and was an active part of the conspiracy to kill Kanhaiyya Lal, NIA said.

"Yesterday (09.07.2022), NIA arrested Farhad Mohammad Sheikh @ Babla, 31 years, s/o Azaz Mohammad, r/o HN 143/24, Patel Circle, Diwan Sah Colony, Udaipur, Rajasthan, in NIA Case no. RC 27/2022/NIA/DLI," NIA said.

A 46-year-old Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death at his tailoring shop in Udaipur on June 28 over a social media post in support of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The gruesome attack by Riyaz on the tailor was recorded on a phone by Ghouse Mohammad, and it was posted online.

The duo were arrested within hours of the killing. Two other accused, Asif and Mohsin, were nabbed on June 30 for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy and recce of Kanhaiya Lal's shop. The fifth accused Mohammad Mohsin and sixth accused Wasim Ali were arrested on July 6 and July 8, respectively.

Udaipur killing: Rajasthan cabinet announces government jobs to sons of Kanhaiya Lal

Earlier, the Rajasthan cabinet decided to provide government jobs to the sons of Kanhaiya Lal. "Relaxation has been given in the rules for an appointment. This appointment will be provided under Rule 6C of Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerk Service (Amendment) Rules, 2008 and 2009," Chief Minister Gehlot tweeted.

"Due to this heinous incident, there is no other source of livelihood in the family of the deceased, if the dependents are given an appointment, the living will go smoothly. The family will get financial and mental strength," he added.