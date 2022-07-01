Udaipur Murder: NIA Gets Transit Remand Of 2 More Accused; To Be Produced In Special Court

Hours after two more people, Mohsin and Asif were arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, a transit remand of both the accused has been given to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Both Mohsin and Asif are set to be produced in the special court of NIA in Jaipur on Saturday. This comes at a time when the alleged killers of the tailor, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have been sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday killed by two men for allegedly sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The accused had also posted videos online, stating that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe and registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The agency said that the culprits wanted to "strike terror among masses across the country".

Meanwhile, after the tailor's murder, 32 IPS officers including Inspector General (IG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Udaipur have been transferred, according to the state department of personnel.

Udaipur murder: Police detain 2 more people

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal, taking the count of total arrests to 4 so far. Notably, all the four arrested accused will be produced before the Jaipur court. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Udaipur IG-ATS Prafulla Kumar said, "Let me make a small clarification, NIA has not formally taken up the investigation now. Today, most probably the agency will be taking on the investigation. Until then, the investigation is still with the Rajasthan ATS. NIA is actively involved with the investigation process from day one."

When asked about the details of the two recent arrests, IG Kumar said, "They are locals from Udaipur.” The police officer further said that on the occasion of the Jagannath yatra and jummah prayers coming together on Friday, drones and CCTV have been deployed for the surveillance along with on-ground security deployment.