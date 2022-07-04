Udaipur Murder: NIA Team Reaches City; Another Accused Wasim Attari Arrested

In a major update on the Kanhaiya Lal beheading case, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Udaipur on July 4, Monday, and arrested another accused named Wasim Attari, the fifth arrest in the case. The NIA team is also interrogating five to six suspects and is expected to make more arrests in a day or two. Meanwhile, the NIA DG has directly briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Udaipur murder case.

The central agency interrogated Wasim Attari, a resident of Udaipur. As per sources, Wasim is linked to Attari Dawat-e Islami, and had gone to Pakistan with Ghouse Mohammad, one of the prime accused. Wasim Attari is related to Riaz Akhtari, another prime accused. He was engaged in connecting people with Dawat-e Islami in Udaipur. Ghouse Mohammad, Wasim, and Akhtar Raja went to Pakistan together. Wasim and Akhtar Raja are currently in the custody of the NIA, as the interrogation is underway.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed last week by two men for allegedly sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The accused had also posted videos online, stating that they were avenging an insult to Islam. Five have been arrested in the said case, including prime accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. Following the incident, massive outrage was witnessed in the city. On July 1, two more accused, Mohsin and Asif, were arrested in connection with the gruesome murder.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe and registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The agency said that the culprits wanted to "strike terror among masses across the country".

It is pertinent to mention that former party spokesperson Nupur Sharma was suspended by BJP amid a huge outrage over her comments on Prophet Muhammad which she made during a TV debate.

