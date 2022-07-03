Udaipur Murder: Protests Erupt In Chandigarh; Youth Demand Justice For Kanhaiya Lal

As the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur has sent shockwaves across the country, massive protests were seen taking place in Chandigarh on Sunday against the hate crime. Several youngsters, with no political inclination, were seen gathering in large groups and demanding justice for the innocent tailor. Around the same time, similar protests and meetings were also held in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

One of the protesters was quoted by Republic as saying, "We just want justice for Kanhaiya Lal. His killers and all those behind the conspiracy should be punished soon, that's all we want. This is what all the youngsters of Chandigarh want. In coming days, if we want, we can block roads too, for justice."

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday killed by two men for allegedly sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The accused had also posted videos online, stating that they were avenging an insult to Islam. Four have been arrested in the said case, including prime accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. Following the incident, massive outrage was witnessed in the city.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe and registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The agency said that the culprits wanted to "strike terror among masses across the country".

Curfew Relaxed For 8 Hours In Udaipur

Meanwhile, the Udaipur district administration has decided to relax the curfew for eight hours on Sunday. The decision to relax the curfew was taken after reviewing the situation, official sources said. However, mobile internet services will remain suspended.

The district administration on Saturday relaxed for four hours the curfew imposed in seven police station areas in the wake of the killing of a tailor, officials said. "Curfew in the city was relaxed from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday. Relaxation from 8 am to 6 am will be given on Sunday," Udaipur Collector Tara Chand Meena said, PTI reported.

Following the incident, a curfew was imposed in areas falling under the limits of seven police stations -- Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura, and Savina.