Udaipur Murder: Rajasthan CM Announces State Govt Job For Victim Kanhaiya Lal's Sons

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28 for allegedly sharing a post supporting Nupur Sharma.

Kamal Joshi
Days after tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur allegedly over a social media post backing Nupur Sharma, Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan cabinet has decided to appoint his sons Yash Teli and Tarun Teli in state service.

"Relaxation has been given in the rules for an appointment. This appointment will be provided under Rule 6C of Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerk Service (Amendment) Rules, 2008 and 2009," Gehlot tweeted.

"Due to this heinous incident, there is no other source of livelihood in the family of the deceased, if the dependents are given an appointment, the living will go smoothly. The family will get financial and mental strength," he added.

Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his shop on June 28 for allegedly sharing a post supporting Nupur Sharma. The bone-chilling murder of the tailor was recorded on a mobile phone and was shared online by the accused. The accused said in a video later that they hacked Lal to death to 'avenge an insult to Islam'.

Udaipur killing: NIA arrests sixth accused

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a sixth accused in connection with the Udaipur murder and took him into custody until July 12, officials said.

The federal agency picked Wasim Ali, who ran a meat shop opposite Kanhaiya Lal's shop, on Tuesday night, and interrogated him for his alleged role in aiding other accused carry out a recce of the area.

On Wednesday, he was produced before a designated court which remanded him to NIA custody until July 12. "After hearing the matter, the court sent Wasim Ali to the NIA custody till July 12," Special Public Prosecutor T P Sharma said.

The two prime accused were arrested within hours of the killing. Two other accused, identified as Asif and Mohsin, were nabbed on Thursday for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy and conducting a recce of Kanhaiya Lal's shop. The fifth accused, identified as Mohammad Mohsin, was arrested on Monday.

