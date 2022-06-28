Udaipur Murder: SIT Formed To Probe Tailor's Gruesome Killing After Arrest Of 2 Accused

After a shopkeeper, in a broad daylight, was brutally beheaded in Rajasthan's Udaipur for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising of SOG ADG Ashok Kumar Rathore, ATS IG Prafulla Kumar, one SP and Additional SP, has been constituted on Tuesday to investigate the horrifying murder. Earlier, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also rushed to Udaipur to look into the case.

After brutally murdering Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, in Udaipur's Maldas area, the two accused shared a video on social media, where they were seen boasting about the beheading and also went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life, police informed. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident from the Rajsamand area.

One of the attackers, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked the tailor with a sharp-edged knife while another accused, identified as Ghos Mohammad, recorded the entire crime incident on his phone, the police stated. The victim had reportedly shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma.

Curfew Imposed & Internet Suspended In Udaipur

Meanwhile, the internet services have been temporarily suspended for the next 24 hours and security has been beefed up in the district. Udaipur Collector Tarachand Meena issued an order to impose Section 144 and a curfew has been imposed in Dhanmandi, Ghantaghar, Hathipol, Ambamata, Surajpol, Bhupalpura and Savina PS areas of Udaipur district. This will be effective until further orders.

"Both the accused have been detained and The law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," Udaipur SP Manoj Kumar said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the other hand has appealed to maintain peace and urged everyone not to circulate the video on social media. "Both the accused of the murder of a youth in Udaipur have been arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation, in this case, will be done under the Case Officer Scheme and by ensuring a speedy investigation, the criminals will be punished severely in the court. I again appeal to all to maintain peace," he said.

