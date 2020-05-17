Udaipur Police creates whatsapp group to aid pregnant women amid lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown has been challenging, especially for new mothers and pregnant women. In a bid to aid such woman, police in Udaipur, Rajasthan have now come up with a new tech-friendly idea. According to reports, police in Udaipur have now come up with a WhatsApp group that helps new and expecting mothers.

Read: Migrant Worker Ferries pregnant Wife, Kid On Makeshift Cart From Hyderabad To Home In MP

Read: Pregnant Migrant Worker Delivers Baby On Trek home To MP; Rests 2 Hours Then Walks 150 Km

The group, which has been created by women cops, reportedly has 150 members. As per reports, the group has helped several pregnant women to connect to hospitals and medical services. Even as medical facilities remained stretched due to high cases of COVID-19, several pregnant women including migrant workers continue to be at risk due to the lockdown.

Superhuman

Recently, a pregnant migrant worker who was walking back to her village in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, from Nashik, Maharashtra, delivered her child on the way. The newborn child and the mother after resting for 2 hours post-delivery proceeded to walk 150 kilometres to their home town.

Read: Wife Pregnant, But Disability Keeps Penniless Railway Worker From Reaching Home

Read: Pregnant Nurses Stranded Abroad Seek Assistance From Delhi HC To Facilitate Their Return

Image credits: Representative/ Unsplash